Youth football boss hits out at U-20 selectors

National Youth Football Association (NYFA) chairperson Chimango Munthali has slammed Under-20 national team selectors for sidelining FMB Under-20 League players.

Speaking during the FMB Under-20 League national finals in Mulanje on Saturday, Munthali said it is frustrating that Super League players dominate the Under-20 squad that is in camp in preparation for the Cosafa Youth Championship next month.

“Enough is enough and I have thought it wise to speak out. It is disappointing that the Under-20 team selectors prioritised players from Super League clubs at the expense of those from the Under-20 league who are supposed to form the hub of the team.

“To me, they are not looking at the future but are after immediate results,” he said.

However, Under-20 national coach Gerald Phiri said the bulk of the players in his squad graduated from the FMB Under-20 league.

“Most of the players that were called into the national team are those that graduated from the Under-20 league.

“And again, these are players who still fall under the required age bracket and if we sideline them, then we are defeating the whole purpose of continuity,” he said.

The Junior Flames coach said it would also not be fair to deny players that fall within the required age to play for the Under-20 team just because they play in the Super League.

Only two players from the Under-20 league—Peter Banda and Maxwell Daud (both from Griffin Young Stars)—were included in the Under-20 national squad. n