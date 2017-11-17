Zim unrest worries Genetrix ahead of Harare tourney

Genetrix Hockey Club say they are monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe ahead of the Southern Africa Club Championships scheduled for December 3 in Harare.

The club is scheduled to take part alongside Zambian outfits Lusaka Sharks and Hotspurs following an invitation from Zimbabwe Hockey Association (ZHA).

However, after Zimbabwe military seized control of the government two days ago, placing that country’s leader President Robert Mugabe under house arrest, Genetrix coach Geoffrey Biya yesterday said they are monitoring the situation.

“The imminent tournament is a big opportunity for our players to gain international exposure and help the club sell its brand but the latest political upheaval in Zimbabwe worries us,” he said.

“We are monitoring the situation while continuing with our preparations. However, our morale at training has been negatively affected and we fear we might waste our resources once the unrest persists up to the date of the competition.”

According to ZHA’s invitation letter signed by administration manager Kanyiwe Tafuma, they invited Genetrix to the event, following the club’s good performance in recent local and international competitions.

They finished in the semi-finals of the Zambia Invitationalw Tournament held in Lusaka. n