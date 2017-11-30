Curtain call for Chimodzi

Former Flames coach Young Chimodzi is set to retire from coaching at the end of the season, marking the end of a career stretching over three decades.

Both Chimodzi, who is currently Silver Strikers technical director and the club, confirmed the development yesterday.

“Of course it’s true, but we are yet to finalise everything. I will be able to comment more once I am done with the club,” he said.

The Bankers general secretary Thabo-Chakaka Nyirenda said they had already started a succession process.

“Chimodzi is retiring at the end of the season. He wants to concentrate on his business,” he said.

Under the current set up at the club, Chimodzi is technical director while Lovemore Fazili is head coach and Peter Mgangira is assistant coach.

Reports indicate that Chimodzi has proposed that Fazili should succeed him while Mgangira should be head coach.

Chimodzi has served as both Silver and Flames coach for a couple of stints. His coaching career spans 32 years having started as coach/player for the Bankers in 1985.

He was assistant to Kinnah Phiri for four years until they were sacked in 2013.

However, his role as head coach came in January 2014 with Jack Chamangwana as his deputy.

But he was placed on forced leave in 2015 before his contract expired following Malawi’s 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

He was succeeded by Ernest Mtawali, who was also sacked at the expiry of his contract.