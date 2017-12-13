Luanar closes Bunda Campus over electricity protests

Management for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) on Tuesday closed its Bunda Campus over electricity protests which the students carried out last week that led to damage to some property.

According to a memo dated December 13, 2017 and signed by university registrar Phillip Kaonda which Nation Online has seen, the protests had led to damage of both private and institutional property.

The students have since been ordered to leave the campus by 4 pm today.

Reads the Memo in part: “Please be advised that in view of demonstrations by yourself (Bunda Campus Students) which has resulted to damages to private and institutional property, council of the university has closed the campus effective December 13, 2017, all students are therefore requested to leave the premises by 4pm today.

“By copy of this memo, the security officer is requested to ensure that all students have vacated the campus by the said time today.”

Confirming the development, one of the students who did not want to be mentioned told Nation Online that they just got the communication and everybody was busy packing their bags to vacate the campus.

“Zinthu zavuta kuno, atithamangitsa ati tizipita, sukulu atseka (Things are not okay here, the school has been closed and we have been ordered to vacate the campus within a short period,” said the student.

Last week the students carried out a mini demonstration demanding an end to persistent power outage which rocked the campus.

In September last year, authorities closed Natural Resources College (NRC) campus a constituent college of Luanar following demonstrations against fees hike.