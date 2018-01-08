Nomads, Masters bolster Caf squads

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has registered a total of 10 more players from Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security FC for the forthcoming 2018 Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments.

This comes in the wake of FAM’s failure to register all the players the two teams submitted by December 31 2017 which was the cutoff point.

FAM acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said they had been instructed by both clubs to register the remaining players “on the mutual understanding that the payment for late player-registration fees will follow”.

He said: “However, Masters instructed us to register only five from the list of 10 that remained because, according to them, their coach wants to make some changes.

“This means that in total, they [Masters] have registered 20 players and they still have 10 slots remaining.”

Jangale said as for the Nomads, they have registered all the five remaining players.

He said this means that the list of 27 players which they submitted, have been registered.

“But they also have three slots remaining to reach the maximum.”

According to Jangale, both Wanderers and Masters will have to cough $250 (about K183 000) for each of their five players who have been registered late, translating to $1 250 (about K915 000) each team.

“If they will register more players for the remaining slots by January 15 then they will pay the same amount $250 for each player, failing which it doubles to $500 [about K366 000] each player,” he said.

Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira yesterday confirmed instructing FAM to process late registration.

“But we still do not have any official feedback from them and from the silence we assume that all is good,” he said.

Masters officials could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Jangale said they could not register all the players before deadline because the teams submitted the lists late.

The Nomads will host AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League first leg while Masters will travel to Angola to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The first leg ties will be played between February 9 and 11.

