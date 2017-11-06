Society promotes animal welfare

Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care for Animals (LSPCA) says it will raise the animal welfare standards in Malawi.

To achieve this, LSPCA is working in conjunction with the Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development to bring animal rights awareness.

A cyclist rides with chickens hanged upside-down in Lilongwe

LSPCA humane education coordinator Edson Chiweta made the remarks on Friday at Lilongwe LEA Primary School during the World Animal Day commemorations where he highlighted how chickens are mishandled in Malawi.

“We believe that if we increase the awareness and education to the public, vendors and even the customers, together we can achieve a world where animals are seen as sentient beings,” said Chiweta.

He said LSPCA is currently working with different primary schools in humane awareness campaign to teach children on the rights of animals.

Speaking in an interview, guest of honour at the event, deputy director of Animal Health and Livestock Department, Julius Chulu said “the responsible use of animals for human purposes, such us companionship, food, fibre, recreation, work, education, exhibition, and research conducted for the benefit of both human and animals, is consistent with the veterinarians oath.”

He said decisions regarding animal care, use and welfare should be made by balancing scientific knowledge and professional judgement with consideration of ethical and societal values.

“Animals must be provided water, food, proper handling, healthcare and an environment appropriate to their care and use. Animals should be cared for in ways that minimise fear, pain, stress and suffering,” he said.

LSPCA is planning to visit different areas to sensitise people to animal welfare, especially chickens. n