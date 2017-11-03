CEP Energy rescues Wizards with K1.6m

The gods of football have smiled at PremierBet Wizards FC who have landed a K1.6 million rescue package from CEP Energy in their quest to survive relegation in the TNM Super League.

Wizards and the lubricants distributors, have entered into a partnership agreement until the end of the season.

CEP Energy head of sales Ronald Banda on Wednesday said they were approached by Wizards management.

“We have seen it wise to be part of football development in Malawi by partnering Wizards. We are expecting a win-win situation whereby we are hoping that Wizards will help in marketing our brand.

“Just like Wizards, we are a new, small and young company, but we are getting the right support from our consumers and we are hoping that through this financial assistance, they [Wizards] will survive relegation,” he said.

Banda added that the partnership will be reviewed at the end of the season.

Wizards technical director Peter Mponda and chairperson George Ndindi, while hailing CEP Energy for what they described as a timely rescue package, said they are hopeful that the money will motivate the players in the quest to survive the chop.

Said Mponda: “We have sponsorship from PremierBet but it is hardly enough to meet our needs. They [CEP] have come in at a time the team is in dire straits when players have gone for months without getting their dues.

“At the start of the season, things were rosy because we had the sponsorship from PremierBet but later on things got tough and this affected the morale of the players. But we are now hopeful that with the coming in of CEP Energy, we will turn the corner and stay put in the Super League.

“There are a few companies that commit to help teams that are struggling. Usually, companies want to be associated with those that are doing well and for that, we are very thankful.”

Before yesterday’s match against Nyasa Big Bullets, Wizards were third from the bottom with 23 points from 23 games.