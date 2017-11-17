Chawanangwa Kawonga switches clubs in MOZ

Flames striker Chawanangwa Kawonga has signed a three-year deal with Mozambique National League outfit Costa Do Sol, the club confirmed in an interview yesterday.

The move was completed on Wednesday following the expiry of his three-year contract with that country’s other club Chibuto FC.

Costa Do Sol secretary general Joab Paulo Nhabanga described Kawonga as “a top class player”.

The club has, meanwhile, promised to secure a deal for Kaonga in Portugal if he impresses.

“If he shows his potential, he will not stay here for three years. He will go to Portugal,” Nhabanga said.

The club also have Malawian striker Richard Mbulu and have just signed Silver Strikers forward Matthews Sibale.

On his part, Kawonga said he is excited to join Costa Do Sol, who finished as runners-up in the just-ended season.

“Do Sol are ambitious as evidenced by their finishing as runners-up last season. This is the reason I didn’t think twice before signing for them,” he said. n