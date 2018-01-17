Clubs to submit coaches contracts

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said TNM Super League clubs will be required to submit coaches contracts effective next season.

The association’s club licensing system (CLS) manager Casper Jangale said this follows a concern raised by coaches through the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) that some teams do not fulfil their contractual obligations.

“There have been growing cases of clubs breaching contracts with their coaches by, among other things, not honouring the agreed perks and violating the termination clause.

“There are also cases when coaches breach contracts, so the move will benefit both parties and we will be communicating with the clubs that when submitting players contracts, they should also include those of coaches. This will help in determining solutions when disputes arise,” he said.

The FAM official said the process will be part of enforcing CLS.

“Last season, the clubs did well on the aspect of player-contract submission and we also expect them to comply on the part of the coaches.”

NFCA publicity secretary Aubrey Nankhuni hailed FAM, saying the development will eliminate exploitation of coaches.

“We have had several of our members expressing concerns on how they are unfairly treated by clubs.

“So, we believe such a move will bring sanity. In the long-term, we would suggest that FAM should also consider coming up with minimum perks for coaches as is the case in Mozambuque’s Mocambola League as this would ensure fairness and order,” he said.

However, Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman said the challenge for FAM would be implementation.

“Having the documents alone in their offices is not enough. The question is will the clubs be able to compensate coaches if they are found to have breached a contract?

“FAM needs to find a way of ensuring that in such cases, coaches or players are assisted and that clubs are punished, otherwise it is a good development,” said the seasoned coach.

Despite enforcing clubs’ submission of players contracts, FAM has not been effective in providing solutions in some cases like that of the now defunct Max Bullets players who have still not been paid their dues by club owner Max Kapanda.

Blantyre United also owes players and technical staff in excess of K3 million in unpaid dues for three months.

In some cases, clubs have also been on the receiving end like when coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan dumped Nyasa Big Bullets when he had a running contract.

However, Jangale said in the event of salary or allowance breach on the part of the clubs, the money would come from the K1 million surety which each clubs pays.

“And from next season, we are planning to increase it to K2 million.

“In the case of Max Bullets, we intervened by advising the players to take it up with Labour Office and the issue is still being pursued,” he said. n

(Visited 123 times, 123 visits today)