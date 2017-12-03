ECM asks Catholics to join PAC marches

Catholic bishops in the country have asked their faithful to pray for, and patronise, peaceful marches organised by PAC on December 13.

Although, as learnt elsewhere in this edition, that the Electoral Reforms Bills, which the marches are organised for, are nowhere near being taken to Parliament, the peaceful marches are to force government to table and pass the Electoral Reforms Bills during the current sitting of Parliament.

In a circular letter, addressed to Catholic priests in the country, dated December 2 2017, signed by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) secretary general Fr Henry Saindi, the bishops are urging the priests to ask their faithful to pray for the peaceful marches, and also to participate in them.

Reads the statement in part: “PAC has organised a peaceful nationwide marches on 13th December 2017 to demonstrate dissatisfaction in the manner the government has handled the issue of Electoral and LGA [Local Government] reforms.

“It is against this background that the bishops are asking us to do the following— (1) pray for this nation and its leadership to do what is right and good for the nation, for prayer is indeed our powerful weapon; (2) in the spirit of active citizenship, join the peaceful marches for the love and good of our nation.

“May I, therefore, appeal to all of you to mobilise all Catholics and people of goodwill within your diocese/Parish to participate in the peaceful marches. Let’s stand up and demand for transformative leadership: now is the time to reclaim our destiny”.

The marches, which will be held under the theme: “We demand Transformative Leadership: Now is the time to reclaim Our Destiny”, demand Parliament to table the controversial Electoral Reforms Bills whose major highlight is the 50+1 win requirement in future presidential elections.

The planned peaceful marches will be held in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Last week, PAC presented a petition to Parliament, asking the Legislature to table the Bills. n