FAM boss, GS in CAF committees

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu and general secretary (GS) Alfred Gunda have been appointed in Confederation of African Football (CAF) standing committees.

According to a CAF statement, Nyamilandu is in the organising committee of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) while GS Gunda is a member of the legal affairs and national associations subcommittee.

Nigerian Amaju Melvin Pinnick heads the Afcon subcommittee while Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania is the president of the legal affairs and national associations subcommittee.

They will be in the standing committees up to 2019.

Gunda said it was an honour for CAF to include the two in the standing committees.

“The appointment shows that CAF has trust in the capabilities of Malawians. Apart from that, when you have someone in the standing committees, your FA stands to benefit as there is easy flow of communication on important matters,” he said.

In July, CAF introduced a number of changes, including the reduction of the number of standing committees from 20 to 11.

It also ended the practice of having one person holding several positions in standing committees.

The new committees have been evenly distributed among CAF regions—north, west A, west B, central, central-east and south.

In the immediate past Issa Hayatou-led administration, such positions were dominated by West Africans.

In total there are 13 standing committees including CAF’s executive committee which comprises 20 members.

Other committees are emergency, finance, Chan, interclub competitions and club licensing, Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 Afcons, women’s football, futsal and beach soccer, referees, technical and development and medical committees. n