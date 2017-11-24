Fresh hearing for Nomads vs Mzuni case

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) appeals committee has ordered a fresh hearing of the case involving Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC on their match that failed to take place due to violence.

The Nomads appealed against the disciplinary committee’s earlier verdict which ordered a replay and imposed fines on both teams.

But the appeals committee verdict released yesterday set aside the earlier ruling on the grounds that the disciplinary committee erred by failing to comply with Article 36 that gives the two teams 72 hours’ notice.

The verdict reads: “The disciplinary committee should have charged the two teams in strict compliance with Article 36. The teams should have been given 72 hours’ notice of the disciplinary hearing and the notice should have spelt out the nature of the misconduct, the evidence available, witnesses who were going to give evidence as well as the venue, date and time of the hearing.

“The appeals committee also finds it erroneous that the disciplinary committee sanctioned players and officials who were not given individual notices of charges of misconduct, which were fully compliant with article 36 of the constitution, so that they could be heard before any sanctions are imposed.”

However, the appeals verdict has dismissed Wanderers’ assertion that some of the committee’s members were prejudiced against the Nomads.

The verdict reads: “With great respect, the appeals committee finds the argument that Messrs’ Trouble Kalua and Chrispin Sibande are biased simply because they have ever associated with some teams that are league contenders alongside the appellants to be without merit.”

But the ruling has ordered that new members of the disciplinary committee should sit in the fresh hearing.

“To preserve the integrity of the proceedings, the disciplinary committee that will sit to conduct the fresh hearing shall be made of members other than those who sat on the November 7,” reads the verdict in part.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they will comply with the appeals committee’s orders.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao welcomed the verdict.

He said: “What I can say is we applaud Sulom for letting true justice take its course. This probably is the first time a club has ever appealed in Malawi football and won the appeal.

“This will encourage clubs to even play under protest when they feel they are wronged as Mzuni ought to have done if indeed they were abused or roughed up as they claim. Our contention still remains that Mzuni did not turn up for the match and the football results should have counted at that time.”

Mzuni general secretary Khumbo Kumwenda said he had not read the verdict. n