Over K4m in pledges for Nomads players

TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers players and technical staff are assured of a pleasant festive season as some of the team’s trustees and fans have pledged over K4 million as a token of appreciation for ending the 11-year league title wait.

According to team manager Stevie Madeira, the club’s trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar has given them K3 million while his deputy James Chuma has pledged K500 000.

He said another trustee, Aslam Gaffar has also pledged K1 million while Captain Selemani, an ardent follower, has pledged K500 000.

Said Madeira: “There are also other pledges amounting to over K500 000.” The Nomads will get K15 million prize money from TNM for emerging champions.