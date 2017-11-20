Livingstonia Synod rededicates Kanengo Congregation

Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has rededicated its Kanengo Congregation church after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal gave it back to the synod from its former minister, the Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango.

Mhango and his followers took the church building and other assets in it after the congregation fell out of grace from the synod following its misunderstandings with Mhango.

The rededication service started with a march from Lilongwe Teachers Training College (TTC) where the congregation used to meet. Mhango and his followers have been meeting at Kanengo for about three years.

The event was moderated by synod general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo who, after handing back the church to the parishioners to be managing the affairs of the congregation, said it is time to move forward and practise ‘genuine Christianity’.

In an interview with The Nation, Nyondo said as the two churches are moving forward, he hopes that some Christians who have moved out will not be prevented from going back to their old church.

He said: “We are saying that we want to practise genuine Christianity, and to those members who moved out [with Mhango], to err is human and, therefore, they should not, in any way, be prevented from coming back.”

Apart from Livingstonia Synod congregations, in attendance at the ceremony were also other invited church denominations from as far as Mchinji District. The invited churches included Nkhoma Synod CCAP which also had a choir and Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mhango and his Redeemed Christian Church, after being evicted from the old building, are putting up their own church about 30 metres from the Livingstonia Church building.