Luchenza dilutes Army dominance in Finesse Chess

Luchenza Secondary School on Saturday diluted Army Secondary School’s dominance in Finesse Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) Schools Championship after winning the senior girls’ category at Jacaranda Secondary School in Blantyre.

Army won in both senior boys and girls’ sections in the last two editions, but they have now only managed to defend the senior boys’ title as Luchenza girls roared to glory.

Luchenza won gold with 4.5 points in the five-round girls’ category while hosts Jacaranda, Kalibu Academy and Army settled for second, third and fourth positions with four points, 3.5 points and three points, respectively.

In senior boys’ division, Army defended the crown with seven points, a point and a half ahead of runners-up James Chiona Academy and 2.5 points in front of third-positioned Luchenza.

For their success, the champions received trophies, chess sets and chess books.

“We are happy that finally we have managed to take glory in the girls’ category against the defending champions,” said Luchenza player Susan Banda.

The junior section, which was played in individual format, saw Daisy Huwa of Alipo Private School winning the Under-12 girls category with six points. Kida Mkuwu of Kalibu Academy did it in boys Under-12 section with the same points.

According to national schools chess coordinator Margaret Ngugama, participation in this third edition of the Gilton Nkumbwa-sponsored competition was impressive as it attracted 128 students as compared to last editions 96.