Moyale not underrating rookies Umodzi

Moyale Barracks say they are not underrating lower league side Umodzi FC of Nsanje as the two sides clash in Fisd Challenge Cup quarter-finals at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa this afternoon.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said after booting out defending champions Be Forward Wanderers, it would be foolhardy to lose to the minnows due to complacency.

Umodzi have been a surprise team in the quarter-finals and are the only lower league side this far.

In the other quarter-final, Azam Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks clash at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe to complete the list of the semi-finalists.

The last two quarter-finals involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) teams were postponed in solidarity with MDF following the death of 21 soldiers in an accident in Mzimba last week.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters Security already made it to the semi-finals.

Bullets needed post-match penalties to defeat Blue Eagles 7-8 while Masters saw off Dedza Young Soccer 1-0.

Vincent Nyangulu scored the lone goal for Masters Security to book the semi-final ticket.

Goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe was the hero for Bullets after saving a sudden death eighth penalty.

In the semi-finals, Bullets will meet the winner between Umodzi and Moyale while Masters will wait for the winner between Tigers and KB.

Fisd marketing and communication manager Wezzie Chiumia said they look forward to the last two quarter-finals.

“So far so good. We are impressed with the progress of the competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM)acting competitions manager Casper Jangale has appealed to fans to maintain discipline during the matches.

“We are urging team officials and supporters to keep discipline and observe law and order,” he said. n