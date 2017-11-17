Mwenda dares Mwando in a title fight

Lilongwe-based boxer Alick Mwenda will face champion Brian Mwando in a title fight on December 3 at M1 Centre Point in the capita city.
The fight dubbed as The Best of 2017, has been organised by Gunde Boxing Promotions.
Promoter Jack Gunde said the bout will leave a mark in the year.
“This is the mother of all fights in 2017. We want to give boxing fans a rare treat as they close the year. We have line up several activities to entertain fans before the fights, “ he said.
Mwenda, a Kamuzu Barracks-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, has a record of six wins with one TKO and 14 defeats from 20 fights.
Zimbabwean born Mwando has seven wins (four TKO) and seven losses from 14 fights.
Mchinji-based Charles Misanjo will take on Kudakwache Banda in the main supporting bout.
Alex Virus Ndanga takes on Enerst Chipanda while Moses Mahilasi will face Arcias Mchembe in other curtain-raisers.
There will be stand up comedy to spice up the fight that has attracted K3 000 entry fee and K5 000 VIP. n
