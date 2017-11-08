National Bank college Basketball in knockout stage

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Mo626 College Basketball Tournament has reached the national knockout stage following last weekend’s play-offs in the country’s four basketball zones.

Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) hosted South playoffs as Chanco, African Bible College (ABC) Gym and Katoto Basketball Court did it in the East, Centre and North, respectively.

In the men’s category, the South has produced Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Blantyre and The Polytechnic as their ambassadors while Chancellor College (Chanco) and Domasi College will carry the East flag. MCA Lilongwe and ABC have made it from the Centre. The North will be represented by Mzuzu Technical College and University of Livingstonia (Unilia).

The ladies’ section will see The Polytechnic and College of Medicine (CoM) representing the South. ABC and Bunda (Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources) have secured slots for the Centre whereas Mzuzu Technical College and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) will represent the North.

According to Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) president Hamlet Kamtengeni, Chanco is the only side that has made it from the East in the ladies’ section as it was the only team that turned up for the play-offs.

“This means we will identify the best loser after all last weekend’s play-offs to complete the elite top-eight list in the ladies category,” he said.

Kamtengeni said, following the play-offs, a fixture for the elite eight in each category will be drawn then a draw will be conducted to ensure impartiality and fairness to the qualifiers.

“Tentative fixture date is November 25. This has been done to accommodate colleges that are currently writing examinations but made it into the elite stage,” he said. n