Ngalande’s team loses PSL grip after 10 weeks

Flames forward Robin Ngalande on Tuesday failed to maintain his sparkling scoring form as Baroka FC stuttered 0-4 to Mamelodi Sundowns to lose grip at the summit of the Absa Premiership (PSL) for the first time in 10 weeks.

Last week, Ngalande scored in Baroka’s 1-1 and 2-2 draws against Cape Town City and Platinum Stars, respectively but it was a different story on Tuesday as the side surrendered leadership of the 16-team log table.

This was Baroka’s only second loss in the league.

Baroka and Sundowns are tied on 19 points from 10 games each, but the latter top the table courtesy of a better goal difference. Third-placed Orlando Pirates also have 19 points.

Ngalande admitted that Sundowns were the better side on the day, saying: “They had a good game plan, it was tough.”

Robert Ng’ambi’s Stars , on the other hand, are struggling to get out of the relegation zone alongside Frank ‘Gabadhino’ Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr’s Bidvest Wits as they are 15th and 16th respectively. They are tied on nine points after playing 12 and 11 games.

Limbikani Mzava’s Golden Arrows and Atusaye Nyondo’s Bloemfontein Celtic are fourth and eighth on the table in that order with 17 points from 12 games and 16 points from 11 matches, in that order.

Meanwhile, Ngalande and Ng’ambi are the leading scorers among the six Malawian players in the South African top-flight league with two goals each. Nyondo and Phiri Jnr follow with a goal each whereas Mhango and Mzava are yet to register a goal. n