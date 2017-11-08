Phiri shines in UGI Auto Serve Golf

Kalusha Phiri saw off a field of 20 golfers to win the United General Insurance (UGI) Auto Serve golf tournament at Mzuzu Golf Club (MGC) at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 18, the Mzuzu-based golfer registered 41 points to pip his runner-up Rodgers Chiume (handicap 24) who had 40 points while Sungani Nkhojera (handicap 23) was third after recording 36 points.

Phiri—who got a fan, trophy and UGI golf-shirt as his prizes—attributed his success to thorough preparations.

“I prepared very well for this tournament. Of course, I faced tough opponents, but I overcame their strategies and remained focused. It is always good to win a tournament,” he said.

Kondwani Mphula hit the longest drive while A. Mdoka was nearest to the pin.

MGC captain Bill Mvalo asked UGI to continue sponsoring tournaments in Mzuzu.

“We are happy that UGI has fulfilled its promise out of the many companies that pledged to sponsor us. It is good news to Mzuzu golfers who have stayed for a long time without a tournament. It is our hope that UGI will continue,” he said.

UGI chief executive officer Bywell Chiwoni thanked golfers who took part in the tournament, saying the event provided a better forum to interact with their Mzuzu clients.

“Let me assure you that UGI will continue to sponsor golf in Mzuzu,” he said.

This was the first golf tournament to take place at MGC this year. n