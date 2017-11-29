Play Soccer U-12 tournament reaches final

The K1.5 million Play Soccer Malawi Under-12 soccer tournament has reached the final stage in which Namalimwe will face Open Arms on December 8 at Saint Andrews International High School in Blantyre.

The tournament is being sponsored by Blantyre-based lawyer Alick Msowoya,

Open Arms sailed through to the finals after beating Grey Eagles 3-0 with Edwin McFaly scoring a hat-trick while Namalimwe got the better of Morning Stars 3-2 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in open play.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) technical director John Kaputa applauded Msowoya for sponsoring the tournament, saying it will help nurture future stars.

“Such competitions are important because when children are exposed to football at a tender age, they are able to master the basic skills. We would like to appeal to individuals and companies to emulate Msowoya,” he said.

Msowoya said he supported Play Soccer’s initiative to develop the sport from the grass-roots and also keep the youngsters busy.

“The other reason is that my son loves and plays football and, therefore, my wife and I thought it wise to assist towards the cause.

“Initially, the sponsorship was at K500 000 but after being impressed with Play Soccer’s initiative, we increased it to K1.5 million,” said Msowoya, who pledged continued support.

Play Soccer Malawi official Sylus Liwindo said the tournament has been a success.

“The competition has been stiff and we have been able to identify good players,” he said.

The tournament—which was a mixture of boys and girls— involved eight teams which were divided into two groups. Open Arms, Morning Stars, Red Arrows and Blantyre Girls were in Group A while Group B had Namalimwe, Grey Eagles, Sporting Ndix and St. Andrews International High School.