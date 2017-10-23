Rapid response services to be reintroduced

Malawi Police Service is in the process of bringing back the rapid response 997 and 990 services to counter acts of mob justice in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for administration Duncan Mwapasa disclosed this Friday in Lilongwe during a media briefing on the bloodsuckers rumours which have rocked some districts in the Southern Region of the country.

He said the initiative proved to be effective and the country recorded fewer cases of mob justice unlike the current situation whereby people have resorted to taking the law into their own hands.

Mwapasa pointed out that the service was temporarily suspended due to technical problems the police had with telecommunication service providers Airtel and TNM.

“We have resolved to enter into discussions with them to restore the services which proved to be efficient when responding to emergencies in communities,” he said.

Mwapasa disclosed that government has purchased 100 vehicles from China for police services and five vehicles have already arrived at the port of Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania.

According to him, the remaining 95 vehicles are expected to arrive at the port of Beira in Mozambique by November 11 2017.

Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, Lexten Kachama assured the people in the country that the police would do its best to protect their lives and property.

“I would like to appeal to all well-wishers to donate vehicles to the Malawi Police Service as others have done before. We need to have reliable vehicles at our disposal,” Kachama explained.

He said the police regrets the death of one innocent person at Chatha in Chileka saying this was as a result of having inadequate vehicles at Chileka police station.

He said if the Chileka police had enough vehicles they could have responded quickly and prevented the death from occurring.