Sulom apologises for delayed cases

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary (GS) Williams Banda has apologised to clubs for the delay to clear a backlog of cases.

This follows the top-flight football league governing body’s move yesterday to release verdicts of 12 cases involving most Super League teams.

Said Banda:“Some of the cases were indeed straight forward and could have been dealt with immediately. But we had problems getting reports from referees and other stakeholders hence the delayed verdicts.

“That’s why we have now recommended that reports should be submitted soon after each game.”

The verdicts are on matches involving Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers, Azam Tigers, Chitipa United, Kamuzu Barracks (KB), Blue Eagles, Moyale Barracks, Mzuzu University (Mzuni FC) and Red Lions .

The only Super League teams that are not affected by the verdicts are Mafco, Masters Security, Blantyre United, Civil Sporting Club, PremierBet Wizards and Dwangwa United.

In total, the teams have been fined about K9 million for various incidents bordering on violence, hooliganism and juju beliefs.

Silver top the list with a fine of K3 685 000 from two matches.

The Bankers and their coach Lovemore Fazili have been fined K2 million and K400 000, respectively, for misconduct following violent incidents during their match against KB.

They have also been fined K1 285 000 for the delayed match against Azam Tigers.

Next are Moyale Barracks who have been slapped K1.084 million while Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuni FC who have been slapped with K1 million each.

Bullets have been fined K500 000 for failing to control the actions of their supporters who stoned Mafco player Zikhole Nguluwe, thereby causing a two minute stoppage in the said match at Chilomoni Stadium. They have also been fined K500 000 for the same misconduct during their match against Moyale at the same venue.

Mzuni have also been fined K1 million for pelting the officiating personnel with stones during their match against Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium.

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda faulted Sulom for releasing the verdict just a few games before the season wraps up.

He said: “They say justice delayed is justice denied. Why take so long clearing simple cases such as the one on failing to attend pre-match meeting?

“We are remaining with a couple of weeks before the season ends. Some of these teams have already been relegated. Does Sulom think they will pay these fines? Sulom needs to change the way it operates.”

There are still more cases to be cleared including the controversial failed match between Wanderers and Mzuni.