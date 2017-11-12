Title battle resumes for top 3 teams

Three top teams resume the TNM Super League title race with unpredictable fixtures lined up in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Be Forward Wanderers will be hoping to take their tally to 58 points as they face Azam Tigers at the Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

Though the first round encounter ended goalless, the Nomads can take comfort in that the Kaukau has not beaten them in over three years.

After Super League of Malawi (Sulom) ruled that the abandoned Wanderers vs Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC match should be replayed, the Nomads, who were expecting to be awarded three points, cannot afford a draw again.

But Wanderers have to do without suspended Joseph Kamwendo following the fracas that led to the abandonment of the Mzuni match.

However, his replacement Isaac Kaliati has vowed to consolidate the top position with a win.

He said: “We cannot let any team to dislodge us on the summit of table with a few games to wrap up the season.We are ready to die in the field of play for our fans and the club.”

Second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets who are four points behind the Nomads are in the Northern Region to face Mzuni at Mzuzu Stadium.

Bullets also need to keep the pace with Wanderers, hoping the leaders will drop points so that the gap can be cut further.

But Mzuni are stubborn at home though of late they have been dropping points against middle table teams.

Team manager James Chilapondwa said the match will be tricky considering that Mzuni will be at their home Mzuzu Stadium.

Third-placed Silver Strikers who have 47 points, have outside chances of winning the title.

However, they still hope a miracle can take them back to the top as they face table anchors Chitipa United at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Team manager Francis Songo said they will fight on to win their remaining matches and hope that other teams slip up.