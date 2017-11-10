Cockpit to host UMP Awards after-party

The Cockpit Club in Lilongwe has moved in to create the Urban Music People (UMP) hype by hosting the pre and after parties which will feature live performances by selected urban artists and DJs.

Announcing the news during the week UPM public relations officer Thoko Kadewere said following the rebranding of the UMP this year the club will make it an annual programme to host pre and after-parties from the event.

“UMP Awards pre-party will be held Saturday night, exactly one week before the actual awards gala at the Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe. We have lined up a number of top artists to make the night more entertaining and give patrons a choice,” said Kadewere.

South African rapper Emtee will headline the event on Saturday. Other local musicians to perform on the night Blasto, Fredokiss, Dan Lu Janta, Kell Kay, DK Sappa as well as Cockpit Club DJs.

“Patrons to the after-party will have a chance to meet and mingle with the awards’ main headliner, South African rapper, Emtee, award winners and nominees. It is going to be hot as you can see from the composition of the artists. We want to make it a pleasurable experience for the patrons,” said Kadewere.

She said the shows will start around 7 pm until late and charges are at K3 000 per head.

Kadewere added: “UMP Awards after-party will follow the awards gala, and will start at 11:30pm till late. The charges are K4 000 per head. We have Fredokiss and Blasto to perform as well as DJ Nathan Tunes and Skappa Dj.”

She said UMP Awards will for the first time be held as a standalone event from the UMP Festival which will be held on 19th November at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre.

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi’s urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi’s exceptional urban music talent. This year, UMP Awards and Festival has partnered Casino Marina and Umodzi Park among other companies. n