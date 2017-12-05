Jacaranda Secondary School wins French drama competition

Jacaranda Secondary School in Blantyre was crowned winner of the French drama competition on Saturday at Bangwe Secondary School in Blantyre.

The fluency in French, originality and well coordinated theatrical play Conflict of Interest made Jacaranda outshine six other secondary schools that made the finals a highly contested affairs.

For the feat, the winning school carted home a trophy, gold medals, school bags and books, among other prizes. Second and third placed Mary Mount Girls Secondary School from the North and Likuni Boys Secondary School from the Centre received silver and bronze medals, respectively, together with the school learning materials and trophies.

One of the members of Jacaranda French Drama Group, Daniel July, was on cloud nine, saying they chased the victory for the past five years in the competition.

“It has been a long way coming and finally hard work has paid off. We thank God for the health and teachers for the unwavering support,” he said.

Though Mary Mount Girls French Club patron Willy Kalombo congratulated Jacaranda, he felt his side deserved the decoration, saying they performed well but judges had the final say.

“No hard feelings. Judges recognised Jacaranda’s display as the best of the day. We will go back to the drawing board to do much better next year,” he said.

Competition coordinator Poya Chapweteka said improvements in drama settings and language made the contest tough and successful.

“Only the fittest succeeded as schools invested a lot in their plays. Today, the audience enjoyed good acting prowess and props, among other advances, in one play after another but difference was on energy output,” he said.

Organised by Jacaranda Foundation, with support from French Embassy, Mzuzu University and Total Malawi, the contest seeks to encourage Malawian students to learn French.

France honorary consul in Malawi and Jacaranda Foundation executive director Luc Deschamps said the drama battle also promotes cultural and linguistic diversity in the country.

Other schools that made it into the grand finale of this year’s theme of plays: All that glitters is not gold included Phwezi Girls, Lilongwe Girls, Darlo Girls and Police Secondary School.