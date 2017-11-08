Mafco target top 3 finish

Mafco is seeking a top-three finish in the TNM Super League after moving a step to fourth following their 3-1 victory over defending champions and fellow Malawi Defence Force (MDF)-sponsored outfit Kamuzu Barracks (KB) at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Monday.

Goals from Bernard Harawa, Zikani Sichinga and Zikhale Ngulube, who converted directly from a corner-kick, were enough to bag the three points.

Midfielder Harvey Nkacha’s early goal, that came in the fourth minute, gave KB false hopes ,but Mafco reorganised themselves later on to level the scores before scoring two more goals.

Mafco coach Temwa Msuku said the win has inspired them to dream of finishing in top three. The Salima-based team, with 41 points from 24 matches, trail third-placed Silver Strikers of Lilongwe with six points.

“Today this team showed character which, if sustained, can help us finish in the top three,” he said.

Silver are yet to play Mafco and that match will test the soldiers’ resolve in their quest to finish on position three which goes with a K4 million prize.

Mafco’s next assignment will be away to fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium this Saturday.

KB now have 31 points from 23 matches and occupy eighth place. They have missed out on the title and surely the top four finish too.

Their coach Billy Phambala said their aim now will be to finish in the top eight and qualify for the Airtel Top 8 tournament.

“It is technically tough to finish in the top four. We will fight hard to be in top six or eight. That is our key mission,” he said. n